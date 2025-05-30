NH News Recap: Market Basket CEO under investigation; Sig Sauer granted immunity

A new law signed by Gov. Kelly Ayotte grants the gun manufacturer Sig Sauer immunity from some lawsuits in New Hampshire.

Market Basket's board of directors is investigating its CEO, and has placed him on administrative leave.

And there's a lot happening at the State House in Concord right now as lawmakers near the end of the legislative session. We talk about some of the bills you might've missed on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:



Will Skipworth, New Hampshire Bulletin

Todd Bookman, NHPR

Top headlines from around New Hampshire this week:

Facing a wave of P320 lawsuits, Sig Sauer asked for immunity. NH lawmakers granted it.

The new law has drawn pushback from people who've been injured from unintentional firings of their Sig Sauer pistols.

Market Basket CEO on paid leave over allegedly plotting work stoppage

Family drama atop the famed New England grocery chain is spilling into public view again, more than 10 years after an employee- and customer-led boycott nearly crippled the company.

In New Hampshire, people with disabilities face challenges hiring the help they need

Amid New Hampshire’s tight labor market and low Medicaid reimbursement rates, people with disabilities face challenges hiring the help they need. And for people with unique needs, this can be difficult, isolating, and exhausting.

More New Hampshire headlines:

Lawyers want to question former NH corrections chief in trial over prison death

What work requirements would mean for people covered by Medicaid in New Hampshire

‘No surprise’ ambulance billing could be on the way for Granite Staters