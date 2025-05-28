© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

One Manchester teen dead, another injured after car accident in Bedford

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published May 28, 2025 at 6:24 PM EDT

A 13-year-old boy from Manchester was killed early Wednesday morning following a brief police chase in what authorities said was a stolen car.

According to Manchester police, a delivery driver reported someone had taken his Corolla just before 1 a.m. Wednesday. An hour later, an officer spotted the vehicle, and the car took off onto Interstate 93, the police said.

A Manchester officer briefly pursued the car but then called off the chase. The car later crashed while exiting Route 101 in Bedford, the police said.

The 13-year-old driver was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. A 14-year-old female passenger sustained serious but not life threatening injuries, the police said.

Both were students at Southside Middle School.

The school district has brought in grief counselors for parents, students and staff.
NH News Manchester, NH
NHPR Staff
