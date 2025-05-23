NH News Recap: Top corrections official resigns; State expects dip in Canadian tourism

New Hampshire’s top corrections official resigned this week without explanation ending a more than two decade career with the department. Commissioner Helen Hanks oversaw the Department of Corrections for eight years until this week. Tensions had been brewing between Hanks and top New Hampshire Republicans.

And the number of Canadians visiting the U.S. declined in recent months and state officials are expecting a drop in tourists from our northern neighbors this summer. Parts of New Hampshire rely on tourist spending in the summertime. We discuss how a drop in Canadian tourists could affect local municipalities on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Charlotte Matherly, Concord Monitor

Josh Rogers, NHPR

Helen Hanks resigns as Department of Corrections commissioner

Head of police standards approved as interim leader of NH Corrections

By all appearances, Canadians are leery of coming to NH

Amid U.S.-Canada tensions, NH expects drop in cross-border summer tourists

New director of state aging commission fights to keep her agency alive

How a growing cohort of Black women are redefining doula care across New England

Emily started puberty blockers during a raging state and national debate

Senate budget writers move to nix New Hampshire’s arts council

Report finds no problems with management of state's YDC victim settlement fund