NH News Recap: Top corrections official resigns; State expects dip in Canadian tourism
New Hampshire’s top corrections official resigned this week without explanation ending a more than two decade career with the department. Commissioner Helen Hanks oversaw the Department of Corrections for eight years until this week. Tensions had been brewing between Hanks and top New Hampshire Republicans.
And the number of Canadians visiting the U.S. declined in recent months and state officials are expecting a drop in tourists from our northern neighbors this summer. Parts of New Hampshire rely on tourist spending in the summertime. We discuss how a drop in Canadian tourists could affect local municipalities on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.
Guests:
- Charlotte Matherly, Concord Monitor
- Josh Rogers, NHPR
Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:
Helen Hanks resigns as Department of Corrections commissioner
Head of police standards approved as interim leader of NH Corrections
By all appearances, Canadians are leery of coming to NH
Amid U.S.-Canada tensions, NH expects drop in cross-border summer tourists
New director of state aging commission fights to keep her agency alive
More New Hampshire headlines:
How a growing cohort of Black women are redefining doula care across New England
Emily started puberty blockers during a raging state and national debate
Senate budget writers move to nix New Hampshire’s arts council
Report finds no problems with management of state's YDC victim settlement fund
Judge rules Conway pastry painting can stay; town's argument crumbles