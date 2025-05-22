© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support essential local news and protect public media with a donation today!

Amid U.S.-Canada tensions, NH expects drop in cross-border summer tourists

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Todd Bookman,
Lau GuzmánJosh Rogers
Published May 22, 2025 at 5:28 PM EDT
Sarah Stewart, commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Natural & Cultural Resources, shows off some of the advertisements that are part of the state's new summer tourism marketing effort, May 22, 2025.
Todd Bookman
/
NHPR
Sarah Stewart, commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Natural & Cultural Resources, shows off some of the advertisements that are part of the state's new summer tourism marketing effort, May 22, 2025.

State tourism officials are predicting fewer summer visitors this year: 4.6 million tourists, down from roughly 4.8 million last year. The forecast drop is driven in part by Canadians who are boycotting American travel because of rising tensions from President Trump's handling of bilateral relations.

For now, the state is not planning any new approaches to woo back displeased Canadians. Business and Economic Affairs Commissioner Taylor Caswell said the state is launching a $3.6 million summer ad buy that will include spots highlighting New Hampshire’s outdoors, airing around the Northeast U.S. and the Montreal region.

“We are not really changing our strategy, as it relates to Canada,” Caswell said at a press conference Thursday. “I mean, people are going to make decisions on whatever they are going to do. We have not left that market, we have no intentions to leave that market.”

Canadian tourism typically accounts for about 5% of overall visitors to the state. But that number is already falling this year. In April, Canadian visitors to New Hampshire dropped about 40 percent compared to the same month last year, according to statistics from the Canadian government.

Chris Proulx, director of the Mount Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce, said he’s heard from North Country businesses who’ve seen a hit to their bottom lines — including cancellations for lodging, bike tours and kayak rentals from Canadian customers. As Memorial Day weekend kicks off the summer tourism season, he said the chamber is taking another look at its outreach efforts to the north.

“We are definitely monitoring that and evaluating our advocacy programs right now and what we need to do to make sure that Canadians know that they are welcome here,” Proulx said.

He added any dip in tourists is especially felt during “shoulder season,” the time between peak and off-peak seasons, when local businesses rely on spontaneous visitors. But he’s hoping the cross-border mood improves in the coming months.

“We may see just a down summer in terms of Canadian tourism, but maybe after a while, if things are quiet on the political front, maybe they'll say, ‘You know what? Yes, let's go back and visit our friends and visit the places that we love,’ ” he said.

Meanwhile, the state's top revenue official says she expects any drop in tourist visits from Canada to affect state tax collections — and economic activity in the North Country in particular.

Commissioner Lindsay Stepp told a House committee earlier this week that she anticipates a measurable drop in tax revenue derived from Canadian spending, which typically accounts for about 5% of overall collections on New Hampshire's rooms and meals tax.

“So maybe not a significant portion of our revenue but I think it will be significant for some localities — particularly in the northern part of the state,” Stepp said.

While the state relies on taxes collected on meals and room rentals, local communities and businesses benefit from tourist purchases of gas, gifts, bike rentals, and so on.

Stepp told lawmakers that she's now expecting flat collections on rooms and meals tax in the coming fiscal year. Earlier this year, when the House crafted its budget proposal, she was projecting rooms and meals collection to grow by 2 percent next year.
Tags
NH News Tourism
Todd Bookman
As a general assignment reporter, I pursue breaking news as well as investigative pieces across a range of topics. I’m drawn to stories that are big and timely, as well as those that may appear small but tell us something larger about the state we live in. I also love a good tip, a good character, or a story that involves a boat ride.
See stories by Todd Bookman
Lau Guzmán
I cover Latino and immigrant communities at NHPR. My goal is to report stories for New Hampshire’s growing population of first and second generation immigrants, particularly folks from Latin America and the Caribbean. I hope to lower barriers to news for Spanish speakers by contributing to our WhatsApp news service,¿Qué Hay de Nuevo, New Hampshire? I also hope to keep the community informed with the latest on how to handle changing policy on the subjects they most care about – immigration, education, housing and health.
See stories by Lau Guzmán
Josh Rogers
I cover campaigns, elections, and government for NHPR. Stories that attract me often explore New Hampshire’s highly participatory political culture. I am interested in how ideologies – doctrinal and applied – shape our politics. I like to learn how voters make their decisions and explore how candidates and campaigns work to persuade them.
See stories by Josh Rogers
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.