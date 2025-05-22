Head of police standards approved as interim leader of NH Corrections

Gov. Kelly Ayotte's interim pick to lead the state's Department of Corrections won quick approval by the Executive Council Wednesday. John Scippa, who leads the state Police Standards and Training Council and is well-known in law enforcement circles, takes over from Commissioner Helen Hanks who abruptly resigned this week.

Scippa has led police standards and training for the past five years. Before that, he spent close to a decade as Stratham police chief and briefly worked in politics on the staff of US Senator Maggie Hassan.

Ayotte said Wednesday that Scippa is the right person to lead corrections under the circumstances.

“He's very well respected universally, so I know he has the leadership skills, the background, the experience to take on the acting commissioner position,” Ayotte said.

Ayotte deferred questions about the details of Hanks's resignation to the New Hampshire Attorney General. But she did tell reporters that it wasn't a matter of philosophical differences..

Executive Councilor John Stephen has accused leadership at the Department of Corrections of improperly procuring Tasers without Council approval.

On Monday, the same day Hanks resigned, deputy commissioner Paul Raymond was placed on leave.

Ayotte said she plans to name a permanent commissioner by late August. She says she hopes the state Senate can undo budget cuts made by the House that would eliminate more than 100 corrections jobs.