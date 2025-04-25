Public speaks out: Don't make Rye Harbor a 'playground for wealthy'

This story was originally produced by the Portsmouth Herald. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Commercial fishermen, shack business owners and town residents are making their voices loud and clear: Dramatic changes to the Rye Harbor facility would not be welcome.

Lucas Raymond, a local commercial fishermen, said the state-owned marina is a place for commercial and sport fishermen, business owners, and Rye and Seacoast area residents.

“That is what it is, and it has to stay that way. What I think everyone’s afraid of is turning it into a playground for people who are wealthy," Raymond said Wednesday. "We already have that down the street at the Wentworth. That’s not what Rye Harbor is and it would be an atrocity to turn it into that."

Possible upgrades to Rye Harbor are being studied by Tighe & Bond, a contractor hired by the Pease Development Authority, following a previous idea to remove the shack businesses at the site. A 12-unit raised commercial building was pitched in 2024 to replace them, using a $1 million American Rescue Plan Act grant, but that idea was scrapped following public criticism .

Continue reading this story at Seacoastonline.

More top stories:

