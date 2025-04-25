© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News Recap: Access to Medicaid, addiction treatment and more at risk amid proposed spending cuts

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Rick Ganley,
Mary McIntyre
Published April 25, 2025 at 8:25 AM EDT
Photos of people lost to drug addiction at an overdose-awareness vigil in front of New Hampshire's Statehouse in 2022.
Paul Cuno-Booth
/
NHPR
Photos of people lost to drug addiction at an overdose-awareness vigil in front of New Hampshire's Statehouse in 2022.

New Hampshire lawmakers have proposed significant spending cuts as the state faces a shortfall in the next budget. Among those cuts, is a proposal to eliminate the Office of the Child Advocate, an independent watchdog agency that oversees the state’s treatment of at-risk youth.

House budget writers have also proposed moving around funds originally meant for helping people living with opioid addiction. We talk about these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

  • William Skipworth, New Hampshire Bulletin
  • Paul Cuno-Booth, NHPR

Top headlines from around New Hampshire this week:

Money set aside to help NH’s opioid crisis could be steered elsewhere in the state budget

The money at issue comes from legal settlements with companies accused of fueling the opioid crisis.

As Senate takes up budget, state rep intensifies attacks on New Hampshire’s child advocate

What was initially pitched as purely a cost-cutting measure has morphed into attacks on the New Hampshire Office of the Child Advocate.

In Manchester, those treating substance use disorder fear the repercussions of Medicaid cuts

Nearly 10,000 people in New Hampshire receive medication treatment for opioid use disorder through Medicaid.

More New Hampshire headlines:

New Hampshire Catholics mourn Pope Francis

At Dartmouth, some focus on building ‘networks of care’ as risks to campus activists mount

Federal judge hears arguments over NH’s proof of citizenship voting law

Merrimack Station is exempt from new air pollution rules, as it moves toward closing in 2028
