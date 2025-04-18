© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🚘 Have a vehicle you want to get rid of? Donate it to NHPR! 🚘

NH News Recap: Ayotte's first 100 days as governor

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Rick Ganley,
Mary McIntyre
Published April 18, 2025 at 8:13 AM EDT
New Hampshire Gov. Kelly A. Ayotte at the State House in Concord, NH, on Feb. 5, 2025. (Todd Bookman photo / NHPR)
Todd Bookman
/
NHPR
New Hampshire Gov. Kelly A. Ayotte at the State House in Concord, NH, on Feb. 5, 2025. (Todd Bookman photo / NHPR)

Kelly Ayotte is approaching her 100-day mark as New Hampshire governor. What kind of a start has she made to her first term?

A New England real estate attorney and U.S. citizen says he and his wife are pursuing legal action after they were detained at the Vermont-Canadian border without explanation. Bachir Atallah says he was handcuffed and then held by Customs and Border Patrol for several hours last weekend. Bachir and his sister Celine Atallah joined NHPR's Rick Ganley to talk about his experience. Celine is an immigration attorney here in New England.

Guests:

  • Josh Rogers, NHPR
  • Bachir Atallah, New England real estate attorney
  • Celine Atallah, New England immigration attorney

Top headlines from around New Hampshire this week:

Republican leaders seek to ‘put a leash’ on towns and cities amid local control debate

The concept of local control — that political decision making is best when it's closest to the people — may be gospel in NH politics. But that same idea is also increasingly under threat in the State House these days.

Judge presses Trump administration to define DEI programs it seeks to ban

The National Education Association and its New Hampshire chapter are suing the U.S. Department of Education to stop its ban on diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.

From stuffed animals to steel: How Trump’s tariffs are weighting on NH businesses

A toy importer is delaying a new warehouse in Keene, while a steel fabricator in Greenfield worries other projects could dry up if Trump’s tariffs stifle economic growth.

More New Hampshire headlines:

Parts of White Mountain National Forest included in move aimed at increasing timber harvest

Hospitals sue state over New Hampshire’s Medicaid tax

Bassett to retire from NH Supreme Court, opening a seat for Ayotte to fill

Displaced Ukrainians in NH are uncertain about the future of their protected status
Tags
NH News N.H. News Recap
Rick Ganley
As the host of Morning Edition, my aim is to present news and stories to New Hampshire listeners daily that inform and entertain with credibility, humility and humor.
See stories by Rick Ganley
Mary McIntyre
Mary McIntyre is a senior producer at NHPR.
See stories by Mary McIntyre
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.