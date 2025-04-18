NH News Recap: Ayotte's first 100 days as governor

Kelly Ayotte is approaching her 100-day mark as New Hampshire governor. What kind of a start has she made to her first term?

A New England real estate attorney and U.S. citizen says he and his wife are pursuing legal action after they were detained at the Vermont-Canadian border without explanation. Bachir Atallah says he was handcuffed and then held by Customs and Border Patrol for several hours last weekend. Bachir and his sister Celine Atallah joined NHPR's Rick Ganley to talk about his experience. Celine is an immigration attorney here in New England.

Guests:



Josh Rogers, NHPR

Bachir Atallah, New England real estate attorney

Celine Atallah, New England immigration attorney

Top headlines from around New Hampshire this week:

Republican leaders seek to ‘put a leash’ on towns and cities amid local control debate

The concept of local control — that political decision making is best when it's closest to the people — may be gospel in NH politics. But that same idea is also increasingly under threat in the State House these days.

Judge presses Trump administration to define DEI programs it seeks to ban

The National Education Association and its New Hampshire chapter are suing the U.S. Department of Education to stop its ban on diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.

From stuffed animals to steel: How Trump’s tariffs are weighting on NH businesses

A toy importer is delaying a new warehouse in Keene, while a steel fabricator in Greenfield worries other projects could dry up if Trump’s tariffs stifle economic growth.

More New Hampshire headlines:

Parts of White Mountain National Forest included in move aimed at increasing timber harvest

Hospitals sue state over New Hampshire’s Medicaid tax

Bassett to retire from NH Supreme Court, opening a seat for Ayotte to fill