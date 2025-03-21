© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News Recap: Immigration lawyers advise caution, preparation amid Logan Airport ICE detentions

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Jackie Harris,
Rick Ganley
Published March 21, 2025 at 10:26 AM EDT
Local immigration lawyers are raising concerns after two people with legal status were recently detained at Boston Logan Airport after traveling internationally. In one of those cases, a person was deported despite having a visa allowing her to work in the US. We hear how one New Hampshire immigration lawyer is advising clients to prepare if they have international travel plans.

And the number of ICE detainees at Strafford County Jail has increased since January as the Trump administration commits to mass deportations. We talk with a reporter who visited the jail and followed a program that assists people facing deportation.

We discuss these stories and more on this week’s edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

  • Lau Guzmán, NHPR
  • Amanda Gokee, Boston Globe

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Immigration lawyers concerned about scrutiny, civil rights for green card and visa holders

Two recent cases of people with legal status being detained or deported after arriving at Boston Logan Airport following international travel are raising concerns for immigration lawyers about enforcement at the airport.

Dartmouth urges travel precautions for immigrant, international students

School officials advised students to carry identification and immigration status documents, for international and domestic travel.

More NH law enforcement agencies agree to participate in federal immigration efforts

A growing number of New Hampshire law enforcement agencies have been approved to join a federal program that deputizes local officers to carry out federal immigration enforcement, including serving warrants and detaining people suspected of being in the country illegally.

‘You are not alone’: Inside jail, volunteers work to save ICE detainees from deportation

Volunteers with the New Hampshire Immigrant Visitation Program help with paperwork, the court process, or finding an attorney.

Amphibious migration underway in N.H., a sure sign of spring

Hundreds of wood frogs and spring peepers embark on their annual migration to the vernal pools where they mate and lay their eggs.

More New Hampshire headlines:

NH schools advised to roll back transgender protections to comply with Trump mandates

House bill sparks controversy over Abenaki identity and NH Native American Commission

Portsmouth Naval Shipyard exempted from hiring freeze by the Pentagon

Insurers warn of increased premiums if NH vaccine program is gutted
