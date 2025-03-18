Insurers warn of increased premiums if NH vaccine program is gutted

Insurance companies are warning that health care premiums would likely go up if state lawmakers pass a bill dismantling New Hampshire’s universal vaccine-purchasing program.

Republicans have proposed repealing the New Hampshire Vaccine Association, which collects payments from insurance companies to fund bulk purchases of childhood vaccines. Those vaccines are then distributed to health care providers at no cost.

The bill won initial approval in the New Hampshire House earlier this month and is now being considered by the House Ways and Means Committee. Supporters argue the state should get out of the business of buying vaccines for commercially insured children, and leave that to the private market.

But doctors, nurses, public health groups and state health officials have warned that would raise the cost of vaccines, because health care providers can’t tap into the state’s discounted government rate. State officials estimate they get about a 30% discount on vaccines.

At a hearing Tuesday, representatives of several insurance companies also spoke out against the proposal, saying it would raise prices for everyone.

Sabrina Dunlap, the senior director of government relations for Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield in New Hampshire, said insurers’ would likely be paying more for vaccines than they do now.

“That will then lead to higher premiums for our members and higher costs for employers in New Hampshire,” she said.

Chris Kennedy, the vice president for external relations at Centene, noted it was rare for insurers and health care providers to be in such uniform agreement over a policy.

“It's one of the most important public-private partnerships that we have in New Hampshire,” he said of the Vaccine Association.

Some doctors’ offices and health centers have said they would no longer be able to offer vaccines to all children if the bill goes through, due to the upfront costs and increased administrative burden.