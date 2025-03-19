© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
**Donate to NHPR and you could win a $2,000 Visa gift card!**

Non-stop Hooksett tolls will close for two months

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published March 19, 2025 at 5:26 PM EDT
An overhead view of the tolls in Hooksett.
New Hampshire Department of Transportation
/
Facebook
An overhead view of the tolls in Hooksett.

The open road tolls in Hooksett on Interstate-93 will be closed starting in April until about Memorial Day.

In the meantime, all traffic will be directed through the traditional cash and EZ Pass Lanes.

The Department of Transportation said they'll be replacing cameras, sensors and computer servers that collect and process each transaction in the non-stop toll lanes. Officials say the current equipment was installed in 2013 and has reached its limit.

Drivers should slow down and obey all posted signs, officials cautioned.

Travelers can check traffic conditions at New England 511 before heading out.
Tags
NH News Interstate 93HooksettNew England News Collaborative
NHPR Staff
See stories by NHPR Staff
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.