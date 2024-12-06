NH News Recap: How lawmakers plan to address the housing crisis next session

The Republican-controlled New Hampshire Legislature picked its leaders this week, and House representatives voted to create a new committee dedicated to the state's housing crisis.

Lawyers for state Supreme Court Justice Anna Barbara Hantz Marconi asked a lower court judge this week to toss out her corruption case.

We talk about these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:



Steven Porter, Boston Globe

Michaela Towfighi, Concord Monitor

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Governor’s appearance at closed door meeting sheds new light on his role in Marconi case

Gov. Sununu and members of the Pease Development Authority board met in private with the Attorney General shortly before Geno Marconi was placed on administrative leave. Criminal charges for him — and his wife, Supreme Court Justice Anna Barbara Hantz Marconi — followed.

Republican Sherman Packard wins third term as NH House Speaker

Packard told lawmakers they will face a tough two years, particularly when it comes to the state budget.

Councilors hit pause on Dartmouth Health takeover of psychiatric hospital for kids

The deal is backed by Gov. Chris Sununu and state health officials, but questions emerged about oversight of Hampstead Hospital.

One thing lawmakers can agree on? New Hampshire’s in a housing crisis.

Advocates and many lawmakers hoped 2024 would be the year of housing in the Legislature… as there were a record number of bills introduced on the issue, but most failed. They are hoping this next session could be different.