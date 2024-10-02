10 things to do in NH this weekend: Dover Apple Harvest Day, Astronomy Fest & more
Discover two STEM-focused events at UNH this weekend: New England Fall Astronomy Day and Ocean Discovery Day.
- The 19th Annual (I Gotta) Rock Show feat. Dave Strong & Them Dewlap Boys on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 8 p.m. at The Press Room in Portsmouth. More info.
- See also: Stelth Ulvang w/ Seàn Barna & Marisol Zilske at Brewbakers Cafe
- New England Fall Astronomy Festival on Friday, Oct. 4 and Saturday, Oct. 5 at the University of New Hampshire Observatory in Durham. More info.
- More at UNH: Ocean Discovery Day
- New Hampshire Book Festival on Friday, Oct. 4 and Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord. More info. (NHPR is a media partner for the New Hampshire Book Festival).
- Monadnock International Film Festival from Friday, Oct. 4 through Sunday, Oct. 6 (plus Oct. 8 - 17 online) at multiple locations in Keene. More info.
- Apple Harvest Day on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 9 a.m .to 4 p.m. in downtown Dover. More info.
Autumn Exploration on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany. More info.
- Lebanon Opera House’s 100th Birthday Bash on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 11 a.m. at Colburn Park in Lebanon. More info.
- Tailwag’s First Annual Dachtoberfest on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Riverfront Commons in Littleton. More info.
- Powder Keg Beer & Chili Festival on Saturday, Oct. 5 from noon to 4 p.m. at Swasey Parkway in Exeter. More info.
- “LIZZIE” through Sunday, Oct. 27 at the Seacoast Repertory Theatre in Portsmouth. More info.
BONUS:
- Return of the Pumpkin People from Monday, Oct. 1 through Thursday, Oct. 31 at various locations in the Jackson Area. More info.