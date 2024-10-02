© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

10 things to do in NH this weekend: Dover Apple Harvest Day, Astronomy Fest & more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published October 2, 2024 at 4:51 PM EDT
Halloween skeletons on display at the Carter Hill Orchard in Concord on the first day of fall: Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024.
Lau Guzmán
/
NHPR
Discover two STEM-focused events at UNH this weekend: New England Fall Astronomy Day and Ocean Discovery Day.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

Dover, NH during foliage season in 2022.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
  • New England Fall Astronomy Festival on Friday, Oct. 4 and Saturday, Oct. 5 at the University of New Hampshire Observatory in Durham. More info.
  • New Hampshire Book Festival on Friday, Oct. 4 and Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord. More info. (NHPR is a media partner for the New Hampshire Book Festival).
  • Monadnock International Film Festival from Friday, Oct. 4 through Sunday, Oct. 6 (plus Oct. 8 - 17 online) at multiple locations in Keene. More info.
  • Apple Harvest Day on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 9 a.m .to 4 p.m. in downtown Dover. More info.
  • Lebanon Opera House’s 100th Birthday Bash on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 11 a.m. at Colburn Park in Lebanon. More info.
  • Tailwag’s First Annual Dachtoberfest on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Riverfront Commons in Littleton. More info.
  • Powder Keg Beer & Chili Festival on Saturday, Oct. 5 from noon to 4 p.m. at Swasey Parkway in Exeter. More info.
  • “LIZZIE” through Sunday, Oct. 27 at the Seacoast Repertory Theatre in Portsmouth. More info.

BONUS:

  • Return of the Pumpkin People from Monday, Oct. 1 through Thursday, Oct. 31 at various locations in the Jackson Area. More info.
Zoey Knox
