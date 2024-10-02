10 things to do in NH this weekend: Dover Apple Harvest Day, Astronomy Fest & more

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

Dan Tuohy / NHPR Dover, NH during foliage season in 2022.

The 19th Annual (I Gotta) Rock Show feat. Dave Strong & Them Dewlap Boys on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 8 p.m. at The Press Room in Portsmouth. More info .

See also: Stelth Ulvang w/ Seàn Barna & Marisol Zilske at Brewbakers Cafe

More at UNH: Ocean Discovery Day

New England Fall Astronomy Festival on Friday, Oct. 4 and Saturday, Oct. 5 at the University of New Hampshire Observatory in Durham. More info .

More at UNH: Ocean Discovery Day

on Friday, Oct. 4 and Saturday, Oct. 5 at the University of New Hampshire Observatory in Durham. .

New Hampshire Book Festival on Friday, Oct. 4 and Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord. More info . (NHPR is a media partner for the New Hampshire Book Festival).

Monadnock International Film Festival from Friday, Oct. 4 through Sunday, Oct. 6 (plus Oct. 8 - 17 online) at multiple locations in Keene. More info .

Apple Harvest Day on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 9 a.m .to 4 p.m. in downtown Dover. More info .

Autumn Exploration on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany. More info . See also: The Monadnock Conservancy's 35th Annual Celebration





Lebanon Opera House’s 100th Birthday Bash on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 11 a.m. at Colburn Park in Lebanon. More info .

Tailwag’s First Annual Dachtoberfest on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Riverfront Commons in Littleton. More info .

Powder Keg Beer & Chili Festival on Saturday, Oct. 5 from noon to 4 p.m. at Swasey Parkway in Exeter. More info .

“LIZZIE” through Sunday, Oct. 27 at the Seacoast Repertory Theatre in Portsmouth. More info .

