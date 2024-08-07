Sununu backs Ayotte in race for next NH governor

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, the most popular Republican governor in a generation, is backing former U.S. Senator Kelly Ayotte to succeed him in the corner office.

In a statement announcing his endorsement Wednesday, Sununu praised Ayotte for understanding "fiscal responsibility, limited government and local control."

“She’s the Republican who will win in November and hit the ground running in January,” Sununu said.

Ayotte, meanwhile, said if elected she'd keep the state on what she termed the "Sununu path" of “safe communities, low taxes and respect for personal freedom.”

In her campaign for governor, Ayotte has frequently aligned herself with Sununu, who has ranked as among the most popular governors in the country during his time in the corner office. Sununu considered running for president last year before abandoning that effort and deciding not to seek a record fifth term as governor.

Ayotte's opponent in the Republican primary for governor, former state Senate president Chuck Morse — who worked closely with Sununu in the State House to enact tax cuts, expand school choice, and loosen the state's gun laws — took aim at Sununu in a statement Wednesday. He derided Sununu’s support for Ayotte as “comical,” and stressed his differences with Sununu on Covid-19 policies and support for former President Donald Trump, among other issues.

Morse said he expected Republican voters to put as much stock in this endorsement as they did in Sununu’s endorsement of Nikki Haley in the Republican presidential primary last year.

“I’d take my track record of ideas, views, and accomplishments over Chris Sununu’s any day,” Morse said.

Sununu endorsed Morse two years ago in his failed U.S. Senate campaign.

Sununu and Ayotte plan to mark the endorsement with a so-called “Super 603 Day” Thursday. The events have become a hallmark of Sununu’s tenure, in which he tours the state — social media staff in tow — promoting local businesses, attractions, and himself. The tour with Ayotte this week promises a focus on "fun things to do in New Hampshire.”