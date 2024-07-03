ARMI lands another $44M in federal funds as part of ‘Tech Hubs’ program

The Manchester tissue and organ manufacturing project known as ARMI, which is spearheaded by inventor Dean Kamen, is getting another $44 million from the federal government.

The money is part of a new round of technology funding announced July 1 by the Biden administration.

According to the U.S. Commerce Department, the new money flowing to ARMI will help it scale its commercialization capacity, improve childcare for ARMI workers, and pay for training and outreach events.

This grant isn't the first federal boost for the project, which received another $44 million in taxpayer funding in 2022, and more than $250 million in federal support since its launch in 2016.

ARMI's latest grant is part of $504 million the Biden administration is sending to a dozen tech hubs across the country, involved in specialties that include lithium batteries and quantum computing.

ARMI stands for Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute.

It is the lead agency in what is known as the ReGen Valley Tech Hub.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, who toured ARMI in Manchester last summer, said in a press release that the Tech Hubs program helps America maintain its competitive edge by “advancing America’s leadership in commercializing critical emerging tech sectors.”

According to the government, the ARMI-led hub aims “to make New Hampshire a global leader in biofabrication to produce cost-effective regenerative therapies that address chronic disease and organ failure.”

NHPR’s Dan Tuohy contributed to this report.

