NH Senate President Jeb Bradley to retire after a 32-year career in politics

Sen. Jeb Bradley’s nearly 32-year political career has spanned the halls of Congress, the New Hampshire House chamber, and — for the past 15 years — the state Senate, which he has led since 2022.

But at the end of Thursday’s legislative session, the 71-year old Republican from Wolfeboro told colleagues it's time for him to move out of public life.

"It's a bit bittersweet for me in some ways to be moving on, but the time comes,” he said. “When you get to a crossroads, sometimes you have to cross the crossroads, and that's the time for me."

Bradley said there was no nicer place to do the people's business than the state Senate, drawing a distinction between local and national politics.

“You learn in this building that you can argue and differ, but you try to be agreeable when you disagree with people,” he said. “That doesn't happen in Washington.”

Over nearly 15 years as a state senator, Bradley has earned a reputation as a congenial dealmaker, as he’s forged compromises on topics from energy and the environment to healthcare.

His colleagues have a term for that: “a Bradley special.” Top officials echoed that sentiment in reaction to Bradley’s announcement Thursday. Gov. Chris Sununu praised Bradley in a statement as someone who had, time and again, worked to find consensus.

Sen. Donna Soucy, the chamber's top Democrat, said Bradley had always dedicated himself to trying to find bipartisan solutions, even on the most challenging issues.

As Bradley reflected on his years in the State House, he told reporters he was particularly proud of his work to expand the state's Medicaid program in 2014. It provides nearly 57,000 low-income residents health insurance.

Bradley said he plans on spending more time with his children and grandchildren, as well as traveling and hiking. But he said he’ll still be there if his colleagues have a question, or need to rely on his institutional memory.

“I'm just a phone call away,” he said.