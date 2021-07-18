Jeb Bradley

-
Senate lawmakers on Thursday advanced a plan to expand state conservation funding, while voting down an alternative supported by Gov. Chris Sununu.Sununu…
-
A controversial animal cruelty bill appears dead after lawmakers in the New Hampshire House and Senate failed to reach a compromise.The two chambers…
-
Lawmakers in the New Hampshire House and Senate will meet Tuesday to hash out differences over an $87 million dollar spending bill.The plan would boost…
-
One of the most high profile pieces of legislation moving through the New Hampshire Statehouse right now isn’t Medicaid expansion, or a gun bill, or…
-
Opponents of a bill that seeks to increase regulation of commercial dog breeders say the measure will do little to prevent cases of animal cruelty.During…
-
The New Hampshire Senate on Thursday passed a bill that would give a tax exemption to businesses that focus on generating human organs. The measure comes…
-
The New Hampshire Senate passed a bill on Thursday that backers say would better protect animals from cruelty and neglect.The legislation comes on the…
-
The question of whether to continue New Hampshire’s Medicaid expansion program is shaping up to be one of the biggest policy debates on deck.There are…
-
After a high profile case of animal cruelty, New Hampshire lawmakers are working on legislation to tighten commercial breeding regulations.The case of…
-
On this episode: The lottery game keno heads to individual cities for approval by voters. Supporters hope it will boost local economies, while critics…