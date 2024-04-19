© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News Recap: The state attempts to address rising extremism and acts of bias

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Jackie Harris,
Rick Ganley
Published April 19, 2024 at 9:44 AM EDT
New Hampshire Attorney General's office in Concord, NH. Ali Oshinskie photo.
Ali Oshinskie
/
NHPR
New Hampshire Attorney General's office in Concord, NH. Ali Oshinskie photo.

The New Hampshire Department of Safety is holding community conversations across the state on combating hate crimes. How is the state attempting to addressing rising extremism and acts of bias in New Hampshire?

The state Senate recently approved a bill that would require abortion providers to share data on procedures they perform with state public health officials.

And not everyone gets the prom night they may have wanted, but a group of college students are giving their peers a do-over. We talk about these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

  • Christopher Cartwright, Keene Sentinel
  • Todd Bookman, NHPR
  • Olivia Richardson, NHPR

Stories from around New Hampshire this week:

At Keene event, residents and community leaders build connections against hate

Sponsored by the New Hampshire Department of Safety, the event included several talks by local and state officials and a discussion forum to brainstorm ways to respond to prejudice.

Abortion data collection bill latest flare up over reproductive rights in NH

New Hampshire is one of just four states that doesn’t mandate the collection of abortion data. But Democrats and reproductive health care providers are questioning the motive of a GOP-backed bill now moving through the State House.

‘It all feels so magical’: New England college students celebrate an LGBTQ prom at Dartmouth'

The intercollegiate prom was created so students who missed out on prom because of the pandemic or didn’t get to attend with their date of choice could experience it.

More New Hampshire headlines:
