NH News Recap: First group home dedicated to LGBTQ youth opens in NH

A group home in New Hampshire dedicated to LGBTQ youth opened this week. Unity House in Keene is the first of its kind in the state.

New Hampshire lawmakers are considering a number of bills that would restrict the rights of transgender youth. The state's child welfare advocate Cassandra Sanchez spoke out this week against those bills. What support do they have in the Senate?

And a solar eclipse will be visible from the Granite State in just a few days. We talk about these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:



James Rinker, Keene Sentinel

Paul Cuno-Booth, NHPR

Stories from around New Hampshire this week:

New group home for LGBTQ youth opens in Keene

The Unity House will provide a safe and supportive living environment for up to eight youths, ages 12 to 19, who identify as LGBTQ+ and are in the custody of the New Hampshire Division for Children, Youth and Families.

NH Child Advocate voices opposition to bills targeting rights of trans youth

The independent state watchdog said efforts to limit school sports participation, bathroom access and gender-affirming health care for transgender young people threaten the health and well-being of an already vulnerable group.

This Concord man loves eclipses so much, he turned his car into an "Eclipse Mobile"

Rik Yeames is always thinking about how to engage and educate Granite Staters about the upcoming eclipse on Monday, April 8.

More New Hampshire headlines:

