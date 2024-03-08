NH News Recap: NH, ME lawmakers consider gun reform; a new guide to Town Meeting Day

Last fall, in Maine and New Hampshire, there were two deadly shootings that left communities shaken. In Lewiston, a gunman killed 18 people and injured 13 others during a rampage. Four weeks later, a man walked into a psychiatric hospital in Concord and opened fire, killing a security guard. A state police officer was on scene and shot the gunman. Lawmakers in both states vowed to respond to both acts of violence, and that work is happening now.

And Town Meeting Day is coming up on Tuesday. It’s that time when voters weigh in on local issues, and Hanover’s Town Manager Alex Torpey has created a new guide for towns and voters to better understand the process in their community.

More on these stories on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:



Todd Bookman, NHPR

Steve Mistler, Maine Public

Alex Torpey, Hanover Town Manager

Top stories from this week:

How NH and Maine lawmakers are responding to recent gun violence in their states

New Hampshire Democrats have rolled out a package of gun reform efforts, but nothing backed solely by Democrats has passed yet. However, both parties support funding mental health care in response to the shootings.

Maine Democrats continue rollout of gun safety bills, but some activists want to go further

Maine Democrats are hoping to pass a gun reform package that includes a three-day waiting period for most firearm sales and a ban on bump stocks. Gun safety advocates say the package should include magazine size limits and a ban on assault weapons.

More New Hampshire headlines:

How New Hampshire is weathering a short and sparse ski season

NH lawmakers vote on changes to bail reform, marriage age and other issues

NH Senate advances plan tying Northern Border enforcement to land use law

Dartmouth basketball players reflect on historic union vote

Snowmobile-related deaths continue to rise in NH this winter