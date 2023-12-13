10 things to do in NH this weekend: 'A Charlie Brown Christmas,' Bird Counts & more
Enjoy the sounds of the season with a Singalong Spectacular in Keene, Family Holiday Pops in Portsmouth and "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" in Concord.
Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.
For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.
- Holiday Dance Party on Ice on Thursday, Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. at the Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth. More info.
- Nature @ Nite: Below Zero on Friday, Dec. 15 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. (repeats monthly) at the Seacoast Science Center in Odiorne Point State Park in Rye. More info.
- The Sweetback Sisters Country Christmas Singalong Spectacular! on Friday, Dec. 15 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Brewbakers Cafe in Keene. More info.
See also: Secret Santa, A Holiday Spectacular at 3S Artspace
- “Owl Moon”: A StoryWalk® at Chamberlain Reynolds from Friday, Dec. 15 through Feb. 29 at Chamberlain Reynolds Memorial Forest in Center Harbor. More info.
- North Conway Christmas Bird Count on Saturday, Dec. 16 at various locations in the North Country. More info.
See more: Find a bird count in your neighborhood
- Holiday Tea Party on Saturday, Dec. 16 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Heberton Hall in the Keene Public Library. More info.
- Heather Pierson Jazz Trio: “A Charlie Brown Christmas” on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m. at the Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info.
See also: Eric Mintel Jazz Quartet: “A Charlie Brown Christmas” at the New London Barn Playhouse
- Northern Lights Music Presents: Hiroya Tsukamoto on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 8 p.m. at The Loading Dock in Littleton. More info.
- Safe Haven Ballet presents “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” on Sunday, Dec. 17 at 4:30 p.m. at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord. More info.
- Family Holiday Pops on Sunday, Dec. 17 at 3 p.m. and Wednesday, Dec. 20 at 7:30 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.
See also: New Hampshire Philharmonic Orchestra Holiday Pops at the Seifert Performing Arts Center