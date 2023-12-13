© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make a year-end gift to NHPR!

10 things to do in NH this weekend: 'A Charlie Brown Christmas,' Bird Counts & more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published December 13, 2023 at 4:53 PM EST
An Ice Dance International skater performs at the Strawbery Banke Museum's Puddle Dock Pond
Strawbery Banke Museum
/
Courtesy
The Strawbery Banke Museum is hosting Ice Dance International's Holiday Dance Party on Ice on Thursday evening.

Enjoy the sounds of the season with a Singalong Spectacular in Keene, Family Holiday Pops in Portsmouth and "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" in Concord.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

  • Holiday Dance Party on Ice on Thursday, Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. at the Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Nature @ Nite: Below Zero on Friday, Dec. 15 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. (repeats monthly) at the Seacoast Science Center in Odiorne Point State Park in Rye. More info.
  • The Sweetback Sisters Country Christmas Singalong Spectacular! on Friday, Dec. 15 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Brewbakers Cafe in Keene. More info.
    See also: Secret Santa, A Holiday Spectacular at 3S Artspace
  • “Owl Moon”: A StoryWalk® at Chamberlain Reynolds from Friday, Dec. 15 through Feb. 29 at Chamberlain Reynolds Memorial Forest in Center Harbor. More info.
  • North Conway Christmas Bird Count on Saturday, Dec. 16 at various locations in the North Country. More info.
    See more: Find a bird count in your neighborhood
  • Holiday Tea Party on Saturday, Dec. 16 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Heberton Hall in the Keene Public Library. More info.
  • Heather Pierson Jazz Trio: “A Charlie Brown Christmas” on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m. at the Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info.
    See also: Eric Mintel Jazz Quartet: “A Charlie Brown Christmas” at the New London Barn Playhouse
  • Northern Lights Music Presents: Hiroya Tsukamoto on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 8 p.m. at The Loading Dock in Littleton. More info.
  • Safe Haven Ballet presents “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” on Sunday, Dec. 17 at 4:30 p.m. at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord. More info.
  • Family Holiday Pops on Sunday, Dec. 17 at 3 p.m. and Wednesday, Dec. 20 at 7:30 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.
    See also: New Hampshire Philharmonic Orchestra Holiday Pops at the Seifert Performing Arts Center
Tags
NH News 10 Things To DoArts and CultureNH NewsNHPR Music News
Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. She has spent most of her radio years at college radio stations in Madison, WI (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
See stories by Zoey Knox

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.