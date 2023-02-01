© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

How to prepare for extreme cold: NH emergency shelter info, safety tips and more

New Hampshire Public Radio
Published February 1, 2023
Snow_in_Rye.jpg
Allegra Boverman
/
For NHPR
A cold scene in Rye in 2017.

As dangerously cold temperatures settle in, organizations across New Hampshire are making plans for emergency shelters and soliciting donations to help those experiencing homelessness.

The National Weather Service warns of “dangerously cold wind chills” across New Hampshire in the days ahead, with readings dropping to 30 or 50 degrees below zero overnight Friday into Saturday. Under those conditions, frostbite can occur in just several minutes.

In Manchester, a new 24-hour shelter on Beech Street will be open starting at 7 p.m. Thursday. According to an announcement from the city, the shelter will remain open through April 30. It replaces an overnight warming station at the William B. Cashin Senior Activity Center that launched in early January.

In Somersworth, an emergency warming shelter is also open from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. through Saturday night. SOS Recovery Community Organization is operating the shelter and offering bus tickets at its locations in Dover and Rochester.

Waypoint, an organization that serves unhoused and at-risk youth, also put out an urgent call for people to bring sleeping bags, jackets, tents, gloves and other supplies to its locations in Manchester or Rochester.

The Upper Valley Haven, located in White River Junction, posted on Facebook that it welcomed donations of warm clothing. Hundred Nights Shelter in Keene also said on Facebook that it could use more sleeping bags.

More resources:

Find other shelter options using this shelter directory from the Department of Health and Human Services.

To connect with local emergency shelter resources in your community, you can also try calling 211 or go to 211nh.org. You can also try calling your local welfare office, using the contact information listed here.

Review this guide from the CDC on how to avoid, spot and treat hypothermia.

Learn how to stay safe in extreme cold using these tips from ReadyNH.gov and this guide from the National Health Care for the Homeless Council.

Check out these other practical tips for weathering a deep freeze in New Hampshire.

Extreme Cold, Cold Weather, shelter, Homelessness
NHPR Staff
