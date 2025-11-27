© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Turkey with a side of gratitude: Manchester church celebrates holiday with full bellies

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Lau Guzmán
Published November 27, 2025 at 6:45 PM EST
Lau Guzmán
NHPR
Volunteers serve a community Thanksgiving lunch at Blessed Sacrament parish in Manchester on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025.

Blessed Sacrament parish in Manchester hosted its 20th annual community Thanksgiving lunch on Thursday, an event that bustled with what Father John Bucchino called “joyful noise.”

“Sometimes in the world we hear destructive noise or bad noise,” he said, as volunteers served up helpings of turkey, side dishes and countless pies — all donated by parishioners. “But this lifts our spirits up and makes us realize we're all family and every person has human dignity.”

He said the meal has become a tradition for folks to come together and celebrate in a friendly environment, including parishioners Brian and Amy Wiggin. Amy said she was grateful for her church, her family, and memories of her beloved service dog: a black lab she named Fergus after her confirmation saint, St. Fergus.

“We lost our service dog a couple years ago, and I'm very, very thankful that we had him and we had a chance to have him,” she said.

Lau Guzmán
NHPR
Parishoners Amy and Brian Wiggin said they were grateful for 27 years of marriage and their late service dog, Fergus. The couple was part of a community Thanksgiving meal at Blessed Sacrament in Manchester on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025

Amy still remembers Fergus fondly and carries his picture around in a locket, as well as a Scottish flag on the back of her wheelchair.

The meal was prepared and served by about two dozen volunteers, including Maurice Pilotte. He said his children are scattered around the country, so he decided to volunteer this year. He had an important job Thursday.

“I just hand out turkey,” Pilotte said. “I asked them if they want white or dark.”

His take? Drumsticks are the best part of the turkey.

Pilotte also said he was grateful for the 60th wedding anniversary he celebrated last week, and for the abundance of food. He’s retired and volunteers at a community food pantry, where he says the need has increased lately.

“We know these are tough times,” he said. “We try, we try and hopefully we'll be able to meet most folks’ needs.”
Lau Guzmán
I cover Latino and immigrant communities at NHPR. My goal is to report stories for New Hampshire’s growing population of first and second generation immigrants, particularly folks from Latin America and the Caribbean. I hope to lower barriers to news for Spanish speakers by contributing to our WhatsApp news service,¿Qué Hay de Nuevo, New Hampshire? I also hope to keep the community informed with the latest on how to handle changing policy on the subjects they most care about – immigration, education, housing and health.
