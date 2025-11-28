© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Documentary illuminates Jeff Buckley's life and music

Published November 28, 2025 at 11:45 AM EST

Though he died in 1997 at the age of 30, singer-songwriter Jeff Buckley’s music continues to resonate. His story is told in the film “It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley.” The documentary is part of HBO’s Music Box Series, and it premieres on HBO on Dec. 4.

We revisit Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks’ conversation with director Amy Berg from when the film debuted in theaters in August.

Here & Now Newsroom
