Outside/In: On the mend: 8 tips on how to repair your clothes

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Justine Paradis,
Published November 29, 2025 at 6:00 AM EST
Courtesy Arounna Khounnoraj
The garment industry has a giant carbon footprint, labor issues, and a massive waste problem. We have the power to change how and where we shop, but there’s another way to shift our consumption: the practice of repairing our clothes. After all, the most sustainable garment is always the one already hanging in your closet.

Courtesy Ali Mann
But mending is more than a household chore: it can also infuse new joy in our habits, skills, perspective, and community.

Outside/In producer Justine Paradis talked to a few repair pros and came up with 8 tips on embracing a repair mindset, lengthening the life of our clothes, and getting the practice of mending into the rhythm of our lives.

ADDITIONAL MATERIALS

A few extraordinary examples of mending: Celia Pym’s Norwegian Sweater, a Japanese fisherman’s jacket constructed with sashiko, wool coats repaired with lavish embroidery, and a plain white t-shirt mended by Maya Skylark.

Look for mending classes at your local library, thrift stores, knitting shops, or other community gathering places. Remote classes are also offered at places like Tatter. You can also find a repair cafe near you, explore starting your own, or try throwing a repair party with friends.

A striking visual demonstrating the decline in sweater quality since the ‘90s.

“Repair Month” on Emilia Petrarca’s newsletter Shop Rat, including laundry tips and her crowd-sourced Google spreadsheet of repair specialists in NYC and beyond.

This episode was produced by Justine Paradis. For more photos and tips, as well as full credits and a transcript, visit outsideinradio.org.
Environment
Justine Paradis
Justine Paradis is an award-winning audio producer and environment reporter.
Outside/In is a show where curiosity and the natural world collide. Click here for podcast episodes and more.
