10 things to do in NH this weekend: NH Film Fest, Deerfield Arts Tour and more
Don't think we forgot about the Halloween events! Enjoy a Haunted Evening in Manchester, visit The Addams Family in Rochester and take a Pumpkin Walk in Moultonborough.
Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.
For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.
- Candlelight: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. at the Rex Theatre in Manchester. More info.
See also: Art After Work: Dr. Gasp and the Eeks! at the Currier Museum of Art
- Indigenous People’s Fashion Show on Thursday, Oct. 12 from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Hood Museum of Art on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.
- New Hampshire Film Festival from Thursday, Oct. 12 through Sunday, Oct. 15 at various locations in Portsmouth. More info.
See also: Seacoast Secret Horrorfest
- Pumpkin Walk on Friday, Oct. 13 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Castle in the Clouds in Moultonborough. More info.
- The Addams Family from Friday, Oct. 13 through Sunday, Nov. 5 at the Rochester Opera House. More info.
- Peak into Peterborough on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Peterborough. More info.
See also: 2nd Annual Harvest Festival at the Hillsborough Community Center
- NH Brewfest Craft Beer Festival on Saturday, Oct. 14 at noon at Cisco Brewers Portsmouth. More info.
- Partial Eclipse Viewing on Saturday, Oct. 14 from noon to 3 p.m. at Arms Park in Manchester. More info.
- Taste of Fall on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Claremont Opera House. More info.
- Deerfield Arts Tour on Saturday, Oct. 14 and Sunday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at various locations in Deerfield. More info.
BONUS:
- Dracula Daily on Sunday, Oct. 15 at 2 p.m. at Gibson’s Bookstore in Concord. More info.