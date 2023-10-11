© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support independent local journalism when you donate a used vehicle today. We take all kinds!

10 things to do in NH this weekend: NH Film Fest, Deerfield Arts Tour and more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published October 11, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT
Panelists at the 2022 New Hampshire Film Festival
New Hampshire Film Festival
/
Courtesy
Panelists at the 2022 New Hampshire Film Festival

Don't think we forgot about the Halloween events! Enjoy a Haunted Evening in Manchester, visit The Addams Family in Rochester and take a Pumpkin Walk in Moultonborough.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

Emily Corwin
/
NHPR
People gathered to watch the 2017 partial eclipse outside the SEE Science Center in Manchester.

  • Candlelight: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. at the Rex Theatre in Manchester. More info.
    See also: Art After Work: Dr. Gasp and the Eeks! at the Currier Museum of Art
  • Indigenous People’s Fashion Show on Thursday, Oct. 12 from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Hood Museum of Art on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.
  • New Hampshire Film Festival from Thursday, Oct. 12 through Sunday, Oct. 15 at various locations in Portsmouth. More info.
    See also: Seacoast Secret Horrorfest
  • Pumpkin Walk on Friday, Oct. 13 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Castle in the Clouds in Moultonborough. More info.
  • The Addams Family from Friday, Oct. 13 through Sunday, Nov. 5 at the Rochester Opera House. More info.
  • Peak into Peterborough on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Peterborough. More info.
    See also: 2nd Annual Harvest Festival at the Hillsborough Community Center
  • NH Brewfest Craft Beer Festival on Saturday, Oct. 14 at noon at Cisco Brewers Portsmouth. More info.
  • Partial Eclipse Viewing on Saturday, Oct. 14 from noon to 3 p.m. at Arms Park in Manchester. More info.
  • Taste of Fall on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Claremont Opera House. More info.
  • Deerfield Arts Tour on Saturday, Oct. 14 and Sunday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at various locations in Deerfield. More info.

BONUS:

  • Dracula Daily on Sunday, Oct. 15 at 2 p.m. at Gibson’s Bookstore in Concord. More info.
Tags
NH News NH News10 Things To DoArts and CultureMoviesNHPR Music News
Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. She has spent most of her radio years at college radio stations in Madison, WI (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
See stories by Zoey Knox

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.