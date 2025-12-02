Flakes out: NH sees first major snowfall of the season

Falling snow muted the noise from cars and trucks driving in downtown Manchester Tuesday, where many people were out enjoying the first real snowfall of the season.

Six-year-old Zahara Boddie was out with her father grabbing food. She was excited the snow meant she didn't have to go to school—and she got to make three snow angels.

“I want the snow day forever!” she squealed.

The cold temperatures and gathering snowdrifts in downtown Manchester made for a slow day at the local Ben and Jerry’s ice cream shop. Carlos Liriano, who works at the shop, was outside shoveling the snow to keep busy.

“I actually like the weather,” he said. “I think it’s very scenic, very beautiful in a way.”

Liriano is a recent hire, and he joked that he might have to pay his dues as a rookie employee by handling the shoveling this winter..

“I’m the newest one there, so I’m like, ‘OK, I gotta be the one doing it,’ ” he said.

Manchester is expected to get anywhere between 5 to 7 inches of snow, with snowfall continuing into the early morning hours Wednesday.

The snow made for a slow day on the road. The speed limit was lowered to 45 miles per hour on parts of Interstate 93 and 89, all of Interstate 293, Route 101 and the Everett Turnpike.