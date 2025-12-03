© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Win a $15k travel voucher or $10k in cash. Purchase your Holiday Raffle tickets today!

How bird songs inspired Phil Cook's album 'Appalachia Borealis'

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 3, 2025 at 12:02 PM EST

For the full story, click here.

Musician Phil Cook has collaborated with a diverse range of musicians and bands, including Waxahatchee, Jess Williamson, The Blind Boys of Alabama, Megafaun, and Bon Iver.

When he found himself living alone in the North Carolina woods, he returned to the piano, his first instrument, working through loss, grief, and the promise of new possibilities.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks to Cook about the album and how a mockingbird’s song inspired it.

Find tour information here.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Tags
NHPR Music News
Here & Now Newsroom
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.