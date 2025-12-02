© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Win a $15k travel voucher or $10k in cash. Purchase your Holiday Raffle tickets today!

Executive Council to consider $10 million settlement over flaws at new psych hospital

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Josh Rogers
Published December 2, 2025 at 7:04 PM EST
Photo showing the outside of New Hampshire Hospital
Paul Cuno-Booth
/
NHPR
New Hampshire Hospital

The Executive Council will vote Wednesday on whether to accept a nearly $10 million settlement the state reached with a Maine engineering firm over flawed foundation pilings that have stalled progress on construction of a new secure psychiatric unit attached to New Hampshire Hospital.

The Legislative Fiscal Committee last month approved receipt of a $9.9 million payment by the insurance company for SMRT Inc., the company that designed the pilings that will support the 41,000-square-foot facility being constructed by PC Construction of Vermont.

Under the settlement, neither SMRT Inc. nor PC is admitting any fault, and both firms are remaining on the job.

State officials say the settlement payment will cover costs associated with replacing the flawed pilings and the nine-month delay they caused.

Once complete, the new 24-bed hospital will replace the secure psychiatric unit located at the New Hampshire State Prison for Men, a facility that has been the subject of multiple lawsuits alleging inhumane treatment of residents.

The state broke ground on the new secure psychiatric unit in August 2023. The project is being funded with federal money from the American Rescue Act. Construction of the unit was originally slated to be completed this year. The state now expects work on the project to stretch into late 2027.
NH News
Josh Rogers
I cover campaigns, elections, and government for NHPR. Stories that attract me often explore New Hampshire’s highly participatory political culture. I am interested in how ideologies – doctrinal and applied – shape our politics. I like to learn how voters make their decisions and explore how candidates and campaigns work to persuade them.
See stories by Josh Rogers

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.