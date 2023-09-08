© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

Severe thunderstorm watch for NH; storm knocks out power for thousands

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Dan Tuohy
Published September 8, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for most of New Hampshire. Lightning over the Atlantic Ocean at Rye.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Major thunderstorms rolling through New Hampshire have resulted in about 10,000 power outages.

As of 5:15 p.m., Unitil reported 7,362 outages, most of them in Hampton and Seabrook.

Eversource had approximately 1,800 outages. Line crews for both utilities were working to restore power early Friday evening.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for most of New Hampshire. It is in effect until 11 p.m.

There is also a flash flood warning in effect for southwestern Cheshire County until 8 p.m.

Severe storms are in the forecast for Saturday, as well.

