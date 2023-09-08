Severe thunderstorm watch for NH; storm knocks out power for thousands

Major thunderstorms rolling through New Hampshire have resulted in about 10,000 power outages.

As of 5:15 p.m., Unitil reported 7,362 outages, most of them in Hampton and Seabrook.

Eversource had approximately 1,800 outages. Line crews for both utilities were working to restore power early Friday evening.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for most of New Hampshire. It is in effect until 11 p.m.

There is also a flash flood warning in effect for southwestern Cheshire County until 8 p.m.

Severe storms are in the forecast for Saturday, as well.