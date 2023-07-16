Widespread rain expected across NH into Monday, with high risk of flooding

The National Weather Service is forecasting widespread torrential downpours and flooding across New Hampshire throughout the day Sunday and into Monday morning.

Forecasters say Sunday morning's rain will develop into thunderstorms, growing more intense through the day and tapering off Monday.

The heavy rain of the past week means the ground across the region is already saturated and won't be able to absorb much rainfall, making additional flooding likely.

The National Weather Service specifically advises for New Hampshire in the coming day:



Small streams may become dangerous rivers with flood waters spreading well away from the banks.

Inundation of roads is likely with additional washouts possible.

Isolated severe storms are possible with a conditional threat of a storm producing a brief tornado.

Further out, the forecast calls for warm and humid conditions Monday, with another round of possible heavy rain and strong thunderstorms Tuesday.

For more information, check the updated local forecast from the National Weather Service.

