NH News Recap: Forecasters predict more rain and flash flooding for NH this summer
This week, heavy downpours led to flooding in western New Hampshire and most of Vermont, and forecasters are predicting more rain leading into the rest of this summer.
We talk about the local effects of this extreme weather on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.
Guests:
- Trisha Nail, Keene Sentinel
- Hadley Barndollar, New Hampshire Bulletin
Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:
- NH’s infrastructure is aging. How will it hold up with predictions of more flooding and extreme weather?
- This week’s flooding caused significant crop loss for some NH farmers
- NH hospitals, state health departments resolve lawsuit over ‘ER boarding’ of psychiatric patients
- In Keene, an exhibit explores the complicated history of New Hampshire summer camps
- With Democratic ballot filling out, the 2024 race for NH governor begins to take shape
- New England families are juggling multiple kinds of childcare, research finds
- Community College System announced new funding to close “last dollar’ gap for eligible students