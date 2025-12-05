Keeping yourself safe this winter — on the roads, in the home and on the ice

Cold temperatures are making early December in New Hampshire feel quite winter-like. And state officials are sharing reminders on how to stay safe — both indoors and outdoors.

On the roads

New Hampshire drivers should expect that state troopers will enforce the state law requiring them to remove snow and ice from their vehicles: And with good reason, according to State Police Lieutenant Chris Storm.

"Flying ice can shatter windshields, and cause other drivers to swerve and crash,” he said. “So take time to please clear off your vehicle before traveling our roadways."

Storm added that troopers will also be enforcing violations of the state's "move over" law, which now requires drivers to move away from any vehicle in the breakdown lane that is flashing hazard lights or burning a flare.

That law had previously only required drivers to give space to public safety vehicles in the breakdown lane.

In the home

The arrival of cold weather also means it's important for people to confirm their heating systems are in safe working order.

Deputy State Fire Marshall Tony Booth says winter is a time of heightened fire danger from poorly maintained furnaces and chimneys.

"Make sure your chimney and exhaust vents are working properly and they are not leaking, because if they are blocked you can increase your risk of fire, and you can also increase the risk of carbon monoxide entering the home,” he said.

Booth said space heaters also need proper ventilation, and that in the event of power outages, generators should only be operated if they are more than 20 feet away from the house.

Fire safety experts also urge people to regularly water their Christmas trees. If not, the trees are at a higher risk of catching fire.

There are about 150 Christmas tree fires across the country each year, and some can be deadly and damage entire homes. That’s according to the National Fire Protection Association.

“People’s Christmas trees get really dried out, and then you can have a damaged wire or you can have it too close to some sort of heating vent,” said Sophia Quattrini, who is on a team at Worcester Polytechnic Institute studying fire safety. “So just make sure there’s enough water in there.”

Quattrini says Christmas trees can absorb up to a gallon of water a day. She says you should make sure to keep your tree at least three feet away from any radiator or fireplace.

On the water

It can take time for solid ice to form on New Hampshire's ponds and lakes.

Captain Michael Eastman of state Fish and Game says it's important to be mindful of that — particularly when a pet ventures on to thin ice.

"Understand when your pet has fallen through the ice it’s not safe for you to go out and retrieve your pet,” he said. “We all love our pets, but understand that our lives are more important, unfortunately, than our pets."

Eastman said ice needs to be 4 to 6 inches thick before it can safely support multiple people, and 8 to 10 inches thick to support snowmobiles and ATVs.