NH hospitals, DHHS resolve lawsuit over ‘ER boarding’ of psychiatric patients

In a resolution released Wednesday, hospitals and the state of New Hampshire announced an agreement to resolve litigation around the practice of holding psychiatric patients in hospital emergency rooms, known as “ER boarding.”

A federal judge, in an opinion earlier this year, gave New Hampshire one year to stop the practice.

The hospitals, the state Department of Health and Human Services, and the New Hampshire Hospital Association issued a joint statement July 12 about meeting that one-year deadline.

Read the full announcement here.

New Hampshire Hospital Association President Steve Ahnen called the decision an important step to ensure patients in crisis “will get the specialized care they need, when and where they need it.”

Lori Weaver, interim commissioner of New Hampshire's state health agency, said she is "committed to eliminating this state’s waiting list."

"We will achieve this important milestone by working with our partners throughout the healthcare system to increase access to mental health services for all residents," she said.

The state has taken additional, previous steps to address young patients in New Hampshire who are experiencing a mental health crisis. That included, earlier this year, opening a renovated health facility in Hampstead.

As of July 12, there were 47 adults waiting in New Hampshire emergency rooms for mental health treatment, and 51 beds were unavailable due to staffing constraints or renovations, according to the state’s dashboard. There were four children awaiting treatment, and 42 beds were unavailable due to staffing issues or renovations.

Get more New Hampshire news in your inbox: Sign up for the free Rundown newsletter.