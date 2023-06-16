Sununu says he doesn't think he'll run again for governor in 2024

Gov. Chris Sununu says he's leaning against running for a fifth term.

In an appearance on Boston's WEEI radio Friday, Sununu said it was likely he'd be "out of here" in 18 months. But Sununu also indicated any final decision on a possible 2024 run would come later this summer.

"I haven't firmly made the decision that I’m not going to run,” Sununu said. “I'm leaning not to doing it, but I'll talk to the family about it and see what we do. But no one has ever been a five-term governor in New Hampshire. I'm not here to break records, but I could."

Sununu noted he has children to put through college and said there are a lot of other opportunities for him — particularly in the private sector.

“We are crushing it in New Hampshire,” he said. “And I just believe this isn’t a career, it's public service.”

Earlier this month, Sununu announced he would not seek the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, after spending several months publicly considering the idea. Sununu said he would instead work to prevent former President Donald Trump from winning the party's nomination next year.

Sununu is tied with former Democratic Gov. John Lynch, who served four terms beginning in 2005, for the longest stint as the state's chief executive.

