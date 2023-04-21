NH News Recap: The latest in the fight against the state's public school funding model
How much should the state pay to provide an adequate education for New Hampshire students? That’s the central question in a lawsuit brought forth by school districts in the latest lawsuit challenging the state’s model for funding public education.
We discuss this story and more in this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.
Guests:
- Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin
- Amanda Gokee, Boston Globe
Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:
- In school funding lawsuit, Edelblut avoids defining ‘adequate education’
- Working to fill the gaps in transgender health care
- Where is NH”s opioid settlement money going?
- Lack of Spanish outreach may be cutting older Latinos off from senior services in NH
- Community power programs are launching in New Hampshire. How could they help stop climate change?
- NH’s housing crisis is pushing more older adults to seek help
- NH Republicans continue push for ‘parental bill of rights’
- First-impression time in NH for Republicans gearing up for 2024 presidential runs