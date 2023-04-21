© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

NH News Recap: The latest in the fight against the state's public school funding model

By Mary McIntyre,
Rick Ganley
Published April 21, 2023
How much should the state pay to provide an adequate education for New Hampshire students? That’s the central question in a lawsuit brought forth by school districts in the latest lawsuit challenging the state’s model for funding public education.

We discuss this story and more in this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

  • Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin
  • Amanda Gokee, Boston Globe

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Mary McIntyre
Mary McIntyre is a senior producer at NHPR. She manages the station's news magazines, Morning Edition and All Things Considered. You can email her at mmcintyre@nhpr.org.
Rick Ganley
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
