World Series puts 11 former Fisher Cats, now playing for the Blue Jays, in the spotlight

Here’s a throwback for Fisher Cats fans: A few familiar faces from New Hampshire’s minor league team are in the spotlight during the World Series.

Vladimir Guerrero, Jr., is one notable former Fisher Cat who has powered the Toronto Blue Jays to a 3-2 lead against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fall classic. The Jays, the Fisher Cats’ major league affiliate, are seeking to win their first World Series since 1993.

Actually, a number of Jays players once played for the Manchester-based Double-A team. The latest to be in the spotlight: pitcher Trey Yesavage, 22, who was on the mound for the Fisher Cats this past June. In a commanding performance, Yesavage recorded 12 strikeouts Wednesday as the Jays defeated the Dodgers.

There are 11 former Fisher Cats on the Jays World Series roster. They include Addison Barger, Davis Schneider, and pitchers Braydon Fisher, Mason Fluharty, and Jeff Hoffman. Manager John Schneider played and was a manager of the Cats.

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats are hosting a World Series watch party on their home turf, at the Samuel Adams Brewhouse at Delta Dental Stadium, for Game 6 tonight. They’re planning another watch party, if necessary, Saturday night.

Susan McGowan / Courtesy of NH Fisher Cats Blue Jays pitcher Trey Yesavage was on the mound for the Fisher Cats until just a few months ago. His 12-strikeout showing in the World Series gave the Blue Jays a 3-2 edge heading into game 6.