© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Invest in local news and public media. Become a sustaining member today!

World Series puts 11 former Fisher Cats, now playing for the Blue Jays, in the spotlight

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Dan Tuohy
Published October 31, 2025 at 2:06 PM EDT
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., now an all-star first basement with the Blue Jays, played for the Fisher Cats in 2018.
Todd Bookman/NHPR
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., now an all-star first baseman with the Blue Jays, played for the Fisher Cats in 2018.

Here’s a throwback for Fisher Cats fans: A few familiar faces from New Hampshire’s minor league team are in the spotlight during the World Series.

Vladimir Guerrero, Jr., is one notable former Fisher Cat who has powered the Toronto Blue Jays to a 3-2 lead against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fall classic. The Jays, the Fisher Cats’ major league affiliate, are seeking to win their first World Series since 1993.

Actually, a number of Jays players once played for the Manchester-based Double-A team. The latest to be in the spotlight: pitcher Trey Yesavage, 22, who was on the mound for the Fisher Cats this past June. In a commanding performance, Yesavage recorded 12 strikeouts Wednesday as the Jays defeated the Dodgers.

There are 11 former Fisher Cats on the Jays World Series roster. They include Addison Barger, Davis Schneider, and pitchers Braydon Fisher, Mason Fluharty, and Jeff Hoffman. Manager John Schneider played and was a manager of the Cats.

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats are hosting a World Series watch party on their home turf, at the Samuel Adams Brewhouse at Delta Dental Stadium, for Game 6 tonight. They’re planning another watch party, if necessary, Saturday night.

July 1, 2025, Manchester, NH: at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, NH Tuesday, July 1, 2025. (Photo by: Susan McGowan/NH Fisher Cats)
Susan McGowan
/
Courtesy of NH Fisher Cats
Blue Jays pitcher Trey Yesavage was on the mound for the Fisher Cats until just a few months ago. His 12-strikeout showing in the World Series gave the Blue Jays a 3-2 edge heading into game 6.
Cindy Lavigne
/
Courtesy of NH Fisher Cats
Another Fisher Cats alum, Bo Bichette, has been playing shortstop and second base for the Blue Jays.
Tags
Sports Fisher Catsnew hampshire fisher cats
Dan Tuohy
Dan is a long-time New Hampshire journalist who has written for outlets including Foster's Daily Democrat, The Citizen of Laconia, The Boston Globe, and The Eagle-Tribune. He comes to NHPR from the New Hampshire Union Leader, where he reported on state, local, and national politics.
See stories by Dan Tuohy
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.