Demographics

The latest federal data shows a steep increase in deaths across the United States last year, attributed in part to COVID-19.
New Hampshire now has about 1.37 million residents, an increase of about 4.6 percent since 2010.That’s according to numbers released on Monday by the…
Estimates from the U.S. Census suggest much of Northeast is losing population, but New Hampshire is seeing a slight increase. A brief from the Carsey…
New Hampshire is seeing an increase in young people moving into the state.Estimates from the U.S. Census released last week show that in the last four…
Federal workers and local volunteers are trying to get as many people as possible in New Hampshire to fill out to 2020 U.S. census. Time is running out…
Migration continues to be the number one cause of population growth in New Hampshire.Kristine Bundschuh is a Ph.D. student of sociology and researcher at…
The 2020 U.S. Census is underway. The dicennial population count affects political power on a local, federal and state level, and it guides billions of…
The U.S. Census Bureau is struggling to hire enough people in New Hampshire to help with the once-in-a-decade population count later this year.Officials…
Democratic presidential hopefuls are campaigning all over New Hampshire, and they’re spending a lot of time in areas once considered Republican…
A nonprofit advocacy group says the number of people experiencing homelessness in New Hampshire has dropped in the last two years, though homelessness…