© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join as a $8 per month sustainer and get our brand-new owl umbrella!
NH News

NH Supreme Court deadlocks on whether governor’s office must turn over emails

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published March 2, 2023 at 1:02 PM EST
photo of NH supreme court
Todd Bookman
/
NHPR

After more than a year of deliberations, the New Hampshire Supreme Court has deadlocked in a case over what records the governor’s office needs to make public. The two-to-two ruling, with a recusal from Chief Justice Gordon MacDonald, means a lower court’s decision siding with Gov. Chris Sununu’s office will stay in place.

At issue are a series of emails between Sununu staffers, on private email accounts, and employees of the National Republican Redistricting Trust, a group led by former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker.

The emails were exchanged before and after Sununu vetoed a 2019 bill to create an independent redistricting panel.

Louise Spencer, with the progressive group Kent Street Coalition, sought the emails under New Hampshire’s open records law, but a Superior Court judge ruled that the emails sent before the veto were subject to executive privilege and the emails sent after the veto were not government records.

The state’s highest court heard oral arguments on the matter in September 2021. About 18 months later, the court issued a two-page order this week in which the justices announced they had deadlocked, without disclosing the individual votes. The order noted the decision doesn’t necessarily set a precedent, meaning the issue could come back before the court in the future.

New Hampshire governors from both parties have long argued that right-to-know law provisions apply narrowly when it comes to their communications.

Tags
NH News right to knowNH Supreme CourtChris Sununu
NHPR Staff
See stories by NHPR Staff

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.