N.H. Senate To Begin Hearings On Law Enforcement Accountability, Privacy BillsThe New Hampshire Senate Judiciary committee will take up two bills Tuesday that take differing stances on how far the public’s right to know extends into…
The New Hampshire Supreme Court issued two opinions Friday that will require government agencies to share more information with the public.In 1993, the…
In 1993, the New Hampshire Supreme Court ruled that public employee personnel records, including disciplinary records, are exempt from disclosure under…
Parents in Concord are demanding the school district release the results of an investigation into how it handled complaints of a former high school…
A professor from Keene State College is representing five of her students in a lawsuit against the city of Keene for failing to fulfill Right-to-Know…
A commission tasked with reforming New Hampshire’s law on open records requests, released a report last week recommending a new process for citizen…
A commission tasked with reforming New Hampshire’s law on open records requests met for the first time last week.Members of the Right-to-Know law…
It’s Sunshine Week, a nationwide event organized each year by the American Society of News Editors to highlight the public’s right to know about how their…
The New Year will bring plenty of new rules and regulations to New Hampshire, covering everything from police body cameras to the use of laser pointers.…
New Hampshire's Right to Know Law hasn't applied to the governor. However, Democratic Gov. Maggie Hassan's office has released some emails under a…