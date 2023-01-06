We Asked, You Answered: Should NH hold onto its first-in-the-nation primary?

The Democratic National Committee is demanding New Hampshire no longer go first in the presidential primary, a move supported by President Joe Biden. The DNC says a more diverse South Carolina should take New Hampshire’s place.

That’s sparked backlash among New Hampshire leaders across party lines. In a letter this week, New Hampshire Democrats asked the DNC not to "punish" them while overhauling its 2024 presidential primary calendar. Governor Chris Sununu also defended New Hampshire’s status during his inaugural address on Thursday.’

We wanted to hear what you had to say. Should New Hampshire continue to be first, or is it maybe time for another state to lead? Here’s what some of you told us.

Sylvia Larsen, Concord: I very much believe in the strength of the New Hampshire first-in-the-nation primary allowing for that person-to-person, one-on-one ability to evaluate candidates. I think New Hampshire [is] able to sort through the uncomfortable candidates, the awkward candidates, and pick out someone who perhaps might otherwise not stand out unless you can reach them one-on-one and look them in the eye.

Elise MacDonald, Nashua: I feel very strongly that other states could do an equally good job, given the chance. I have spent time canvassing for various candidates in Massachusetts, New York and Pennsylvania, for instance, and found the voters there to be just as engaged as what we have here in New Hampshire.

Amanda MacLellan, Manchester: My family has been proudly involved in the primaries for three generations, and I am really grateful for the opportunities we’ve had to have personal conversations with future presidents, but I also know that when we had those conversations, almost everyone in the room was culturally similar. It’s because neither side has made an effort to involve more diverse voices in the process. So if New Hampshire wants to hold its place in the front of the line, I think we should be including folks who are usually left out. Otherwise, it’s time to let another state with more diverse engagement go first.

David Farr, Bow: I think it's a strong part of New Hampshire's identity. And a lot of the people that I know that are politically involved have a lot of pride in that status and put a lot of work into making sure that candidates have a warm home here. And to be frank, if Biden continues to charge forward with taking it away from us, then I don’t think I’d be able to support him as my next candidate.

Todd Brede, Amherst: I certainly think it should remain in New Hampshire. We consistently have some of the highest turnout rates in the country, much higher than the large states that determine the election. And if they insist on changing the primary schedule, why not reward it to the state that have the highest voter turnout in the previous election? I think that would ensure some real diversity every four years if that's truly their intent.

Richard Kelly, Londonderry: I think to a certain extent it doesn't matter. I’ve lived in New Hampshire for a long time, and I certainly enjoy the primary season and all that comes with it. However, whoever goes first is going to get all the media attention and the associated economic impact. So it would probably make more sense to just rotate it around the states, or perhaps even have some type of lottery system to determine which state has the first primary.