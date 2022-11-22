© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

Tilton man pleads guilty to stealing kids' pills at treatment home

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 22, 2022 at 8:45 AM EST
New Hampshire Attorney General's office in Concord, N.H.
New Hampshire Attorney General's office in Concord, N.H.

The NH attorney general's office said two of the children experienced severe behavioral changes as a reaction to having their prescriptions tampered with.

A former worker at a residential treatment home in New Hampshire pleaded guilty Monday to stealing medication from children and replacing it with pills he colored with markers.

According to prosecutors, Thomas John Ball Poirier, 41, of Tilton stole Ritalin from children at Spaulding Academy and Family Services in Northfield in 2020.

He was arrested in March 2021 and pleaded guilty Monday to first degree assault, second degree assault and obtaining a controlled drug by deceit.

The attorney general's office said two of the children experienced severe behavioral changes as a reaction to having their prescriptions tampered with.

Poirier will be sentenced Jan. 13.

