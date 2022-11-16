© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: The Nutcracker, Wreath Making and more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published November 16, 2022 at 3:10 PM EST
A ballerina playing the character Clara dances with the Nutcracker in front of a Christmas tree.
snhdt.org
The Southern New Hampshire Dance Theater is presenting The Nutcracker at the Palace Theatre this weekend.

Gladys Knight is performing at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Friday night.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

The poster for A Christmas Story at the Seacoast Rep features an ornament that reads "The Musical!" next to the show title and leg lamp from the "Christmas Story" movie.
artisticdirector9
/
seacoastrep.org
The Seacoast Repertory Theatre is presenting A Christmas Story through Dec. 23.

  • 22nd Annual ANIMATION SHOW OF SHOWS on Wednesday, Nov. 16 and Thursday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m., at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info.
  • LaBelle Lights Wednesdays through Sundays, from Nov. 16 through Jan. 15, at LaBelle Winery in Derry. More info.
  • Mary Ann Esposito - Ciao Italia: Plant, Harvest, Cook! on Friday, Nov. 18 at 6:30 p.m., at Gibson’s Bookstore in Concord. More info.
  • Supaman on Friday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m., at the Showroom in Keene. More info.
  • Gladys Knight on Friday, Nov. 18 at 8 p.m., at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord. More info.
  • The Nutcracker from Friday, Nov. 18 through Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Palace Theatre in Manchester. More info.
  • A Christmas Story: The Musical from Friday, Nov. 17 through Friday, Dec. 23, at The Seacoast Repertory Theatre in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Winter Greens & Wreath Making Workshop on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., at Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany. More info.
    See also: Conserving the Paradise of Palau
  • Form + Function Artisan Fair on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 20 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Christmas at the Castle on Saturday, Nov. 19 and Sunday, Nov. 20, and Friday, Nov. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 27, at Castle in the Clouds in Moultonborough. More info.
