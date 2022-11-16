10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: The Nutcracker, Wreath Making and more
Gladys Knight is performing at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Friday night.
- 22nd Annual ANIMATION SHOW OF SHOWS on Wednesday, Nov. 16 and Thursday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m., at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info.
- LaBelle Lights Wednesdays through Sundays, from Nov. 16 through Jan. 15, at LaBelle Winery in Derry. More info.
- Mary Ann Esposito - Ciao Italia: Plant, Harvest, Cook! on Friday, Nov. 18 at 6:30 p.m., at Gibson’s Bookstore in Concord. More info.
- Supaman on Friday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m., at the Showroom in Keene. More info.
- Gladys Knight on Friday, Nov. 18 at 8 p.m., at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord. More info.
- The Nutcracker from Friday, Nov. 18 through Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Palace Theatre in Manchester. More info.
- A Christmas Story: The Musical from Friday, Nov. 17 through Friday, Dec. 23, at The Seacoast Repertory Theatre in Portsmouth. More info.
- Winter Greens & Wreath Making Workshop on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., at Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany. More info.
- Form + Function Artisan Fair on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 20 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info.
- Christmas at the Castle on Saturday, Nov. 19 and Sunday, Nov. 20, and Friday, Nov. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 27, at Castle in the Clouds in Moultonborough. More info.