© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Leave the pick up to us! Support NHPR with a donation of your used vehicle. We take all kinds!
NH News

N.H. News Recap: What the data says about gerrymandering in the state Senate

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Mary McIntyre,
Rick Ganley
Published October 28, 2022 at 9:23 AM EDT
Redistricting2022 (1).png
Sara Plourde
/
NHPR
New Hampshire's 24 state Senate districts have changed considerably over the years. One thing, however, has remained constant: the maps have tended to give Republicans an advantage.

Redistricting happens every 10 years, when politicians redraw voting districts to reflect population change. 2022 was a redistricting year, and since Republicans hold the majority in both the House and Senate in New Hampshire, it meant Republicans decided where to draw the legislative district lines. NHPR took a look at voting data to explore the effects of redistricting in the New Hampshire Senate.

NHPR in collaboration with the New Hampshire Bulletin and New Hampshire PBS hosted debates with candidates this week. We heard from them on the economy, abortion, climate and more.

You can find the full debates and the rest of NHPR’s election coverage here.

Guests:

  • Dan Barrick, NHPR

Top stories from this week on the N.H. Midterm Elections:

Other top stories from around N.H. this week:

Tags
NH News N.H. News RecapElections 2022
Mary McIntyre
Mary McIntyre is a senior producer at NHPR. She manages the station's news magazines, Morning Edition and All Things Considered. You can email her at mmcintyre@nhpr.org.
See stories by Mary McIntyre
Rick Ganley
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
See stories by Rick Ganley

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.