UNH rolls back diversity and equity initiatives to comply with new state law

The University of New Hampshire says it will no longer consider diversity in hiring and promotion decisions to comply with a new state law. It’s one of several changes UNH President Elizabeth Chilton announced in a letter to colleagues, citing the risk to the university’s state funding for failing to comply with new state requirements.

The new Republican-backed law prohibits all publicly funded schools from pursuing diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts. That includes initiatives that consider color, physical disability, race, gender identity and sex.

UNH is removing diversity, equity, and inclusion references on its website. It is also compiling a list of contacts with DEI-related provisions, as required by the law.

In her letter, Chilton said she does not believe the university is violating anti-discrimination laws and remains committed to ensuring students, staff, and faculty “feel they belong and can succeed.”

A University System of New Hampshire spokesperson said its other schools, including Plymouth State University and Keene State College, will also be complying with the law, including compiling a list of contracts by the Sept. 30 deadline.

“In the days ahead, the USNH general counsel’s office will provide guidance on addressing this requirement and Plymouth State University and Keene State College will partner with departments across the campuses to comply with the law,” Lisa Thorne said in an email.

She said the schools are balancing compliance with the law and supporting its students, staff, and faculty.

“All USNH communities are committed to fostering a learning and working environment in which all members are embraced and are provided with many pathways to success,” Thorne said.