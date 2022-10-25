Report calls for more funding and oversight to improve legal representation for N.H.'s low-income defendants

A new report says the system New Hampshire uses to provide attorneys to low-income defendants is struggling under a lack of funding and oversight. But those involved in that system say it's not clear that the recommendations put forward in the new report would necessarily lead to better legal representation for indigent clients.

The report was commissioned by the New Hampshire Judicial Council — the state agency that oversees indigent defense — and authored by the Boston-based nonprofit Sixth Amendment Center. It took a broad look at the structure of New Hampshire’s indigent defense system.

“New Hampshire has many well-qualified, skilled, and passionate defense attorneys providing representation all across the state,” the report states. “However, those attorneys are placed in an untenable situation in which they are asked to carry excessive caseloads while being undercompensated.”

The report comes as the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the strain on New Hampshire’s public defenders and other elements of its criminal justice system. According to the Judicial Council, more than 1,000 criminal cases are on hold statewide because no attorneys have been assigned to them.

Public defenders have said cases are also growing longer and more complex, as attorneys are called on to take on additional responsibilities, like arranging drug treatment for clients and sifting through reams of body-camera footage or cell phone data.

'Stretched thin’

The report says the public health crisis worsened pre-existing issues with New Hampshire’s indigent defense system. That includes what it describes as overworked public defenders, contracted private attorneys who are paid so little they’re forced to cut corners and a Judicial Council with too little staff to provide robust oversight.

Even relatively minor charges can have a lasting impact on someone’s life, including loss of housing or job opportunities, Sixth Amendment Center Executive Director David Carroll told NHPR.

“If we're not taking the time to get it right, we're having great impacts on poor communities across the state,” he said.

In interviews, leaders of the Judicial Council and the New Hampshire Public Defender — a nonprofit that contracts with the state — acknowledged that high caseloads are an ongoing issue and pointed to steps they’re already taking to address it. But they disputed other aspects of the report, particularly its criticisms of the Judicial Council’s structure.

“We just do not have enough time to do all the work that we need to do and give every client what they need because we are stretched too thin, and the pressure of the caseload is astronomical.” One public defender, to the report's authors

Sarah Rothman, the Public Defender’s executive director, noted that the report does not document any specific cases in which a public defender provided inadequate representation.

“I think that it shows, you know, that we are under strain with our caseload, but we are still able to provide this really high quality of representation,” she said.

The Sixth Amendment Center’s report says public defenders in New Hampshire have faced rising caseloads in recent years, often well above contractual limits that cap each attorney’s open cases at 70. As of mid-2021, according to the report, some 75% of public defenders had caseloads exceeding that. In March 2021, every attorney in Dover reported having about 150 or more open cases.

The report says those workloads are leading to burnout among staff and sometimes forcing attorneys to scale back their work for clients. Some public defenders said they believed they nonetheless were providing effective representation, though many reported communicating less with clients or delaying or limiting research into the facts of their cases.

One public defender told the report’s authors, “We just do not have enough time to do all the work that we need to do and give every client what they need because we are stretched too thin, and the pressure of the caseload is astronomical.”

In some cases, the Public Defender needs to recuse itself from working on a particular case because of a conflict of interest, such as when it already represents one of several co-defendants. For those instances, the state has contracts with private attorneys who are paid a flat fee for each case they handle. But the report says those fees are too low to provide an effective defense and incentivize attorneys to “do the bare minimum.”

Some contract attorneys told the report’s authors they do not always fully review the discovery they receive from prosecutors and sometimes encourage clients to plead guilty rather than go to trial.

“If you go to trial, in most cases you will lose as a business decision,” one attorney said, according to the report.

Structure of N.H.’s Judicial Council questioned

The report traces some of those issues to the structure of the Judicial Council, which has other duties and includes sitting judges, members of the Legislature and a representative of the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office.

The report says that membership poses a conflict of interest, because it doesn’t wall off oversight of the indigent defense system from state prosecutors, the court system that hears its cases or legislators who make funding decisions and enact criminal laws. (While the council’s indigent defense subcommittee excludes those members, the report notes that it isn’t codified in any formal laws or rules.)

The report also found that the Judicial Council’s three-person staff isn’t enough to provide robust oversight or collect enough data about how the indigent defense system is working.

“New Hampshire has a lot of structure from the outside,” Carroll said. “But when you start drilling in, you realize that no, there's no real oversight of this system at the state level.”

The report suggests that because the Public Defender needs the council and other state officials to renew its contract every two years, that puts pressure on the organization to take on more cases and refrain from advocating for systemic changes at the state level. Rothman, of the Public Defender, disputed that.

“Certainly, I don't believe that the structure of the Judicial Council prevents the Public Defender from advocating for our funding, for example,” she said. “I think that it's the opposite. I think that our relationship with the Judicial Council is crucial to the advocacy for our funding.”

The report recommends New Hampshire form an independent indigent defense commission, which Carroll said is what the American Bar Association’s standards call for. It also recommends banning the use of flat fees and boosting funding for oversight at the state level.

According to Carroll, New Hampshire is the only state in the country that contracts with a single private entity as its primary public defense service. He said it may be worth examining whether that or another model would best serve the state, though that was beyond the scope of the report. In his view, what tends to work best is making public defenders state government employees overseen by an independent commission.

“We need to keep up with staffing, so that we can continue to provide this representation to people who deserve a lawyer — and deserve a lawyer as soon as possible after their arrest.” Sarah Rothman, New Hampshire Public Defender’s executive director

But Sarah Blodgett, the Judicial Council’s executive director, said the council’s makeup is an asset — not a liability. Those relationships help the council get things done, she said, including securing additional state money for public defense over the past year.

“We would not have gotten any of that funding without the support of the chief justice and the Department of Justice,” she said. “Those are critical relationships. And I think that the report really lacks an understanding of how we operate in New Hampshire.”

Blodgett and Nina Gardner, who chairs the Judicial Council, added that they don’t think increasing the council’s staff or data-collection capabilities should be on the front burner. Their priority is recruiting and retaining enough lawyers to handle the state’s indigent defense work.

They said the state has already started to direct more resources to indigent defense in the past year. That includes a pay raise for public defenders, funding to hire more experienced lawyers into the program and covering some additional costs for contract counsel.

The state has also increased the hourly rate for the private attorneys who are assigned cases that neither public defenders nor contracted attorneys can take on, from $60 to $90 per hour. Gardner said this is the first time that rate has gone up in decades.

Blodgett said the council’s next budget proposal requests a $14.5 million increase, including more money for the Public Defender and $4 million to establish a secondary public defender program, which could reduce reliance on contract attorneys.

She said the full council will review the report's recommendations and decide whether to make changes in the coming months.

Rothman said caseloads at the Public Defender have started to go down, after some of its offices temporarily stopped accepting new cases.

As Rothman sees it, the core issue is not the Judicial Council’s structure or capacity for oversight. It’s that the state needs more lawyers to represent indigent clients — and the money to hire them.

“We need to keep up with staffing,” Rothman said, “so that we can continue to provide this representation to people who deserve a lawyer — and deserve a lawyer as soon as possible after their arrest.”