NH News

N.H. News Recap: What the state primary results mean for the general election

New Hampshire Public Radio
Published September 16, 2022 at 9:54 AM EDT
Bolduc Supporters Primary Night
Josh Rogers
/
NHPR
Retired Army Gen. Don Bolduc and supporters kept a close eye on the returns at their primary night party at The Old Salt Restaurant at Lamie's Inn in Hampton Tuesday night.

New Hampshire voters went to the polls this week to decide which Republican and Democratic candidates will represent each party on the ballot in the general election this fall.

In this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap, we discuss the results from the state primary and how they might shape the general election.

Guests:


  • Josh Rogers, NHPR
  • Kevin Landrigan, Union Leader

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:


