NH voters to pick city leaders and decide on 'social districts' and Keno Tuesday

Tuesday will see municipal elections in New Hampshire, and nearly a dozen Granite State cities will choose new leaders. Voters in communities across the state will also consider a range of ballot questions, including Keno policy and whether to authorize “social districts,” where adults can purchase and consume alcohol in outdoor municipal spaces.

Here’s a look at what’s on the ballot this week.

Mayoral races

The highest profile race this week is in Manchester, where first-term Mayor Jay Ruais faces Manchester School Committee member Jess Spillers.

Big issues in this race include the cost of housing in the city, education and Ruais’ leadership of the GOP-majority Board of Alderman. Ruais argues his management has the city on the right track when it comes to cutting crime and boosting business development, while Spiller says Ruais hasn’t done enough to improve city schools or prioritize more affordable housing.

Other cities with mayoral races Tuesday include Laconia, Rochester and Dover. All are open-seat contests.

In Laconia, GOP State Rep. Mike Bordes faces city councilor and former state homeland security official Bruce Cheney. The winner will replace Mayor Andrew Hosmer, who is moving out of Laconia to become Lebanon’s city manager.

Economic development and homelessness are top issues in Laconia, as the mayor’s contest has also taken on a partisan cast, with former Gov. Chris Sununu endorsing Bordes and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen backing Cheney.

In Dover, Deputy Mayor Dennis Shanahan faces former state Rep. Shawn Mikelonis. They are looking to fill the shoes of Mayor Bob Carrier, who is not seeking reelection after nearly two decades on the Dover City Council.

In Rochester, where incumbent Mayor Paul Callahan is stepping down, four candidates are running: former state Rep. Chuck Grassie, former city councilor Peter Lachapelle, Matt Mayberry and Douglas Robbins.

In Portsmouth, where the top vote-getter among candidates running for city council becomes mayor, incumbent Mayor Deaglan McEachern will be on the ballot, as will six other current councilors.

In Berlin, Mayor Robert Cone is running unopposed. Eight candidates are meanwhile vying for four city council seats. Former Mayor Paul Grenier, former state Rep. and Coos County Sheriff Brian Valerino, state Rep. Peter Morency and former state Rep. Robert Theberge, are among them. Voters in Berlin will also decide the special election to fill the House seat Valerino left in June when Gov. Kelly Ayotte tapped him to be warden of the Northern New Hampshire Correctional Facility.

In Concord, Mayor Byron Champlin faces former school board member Kate West. Both ran in 2023, when Champlin — a longtime city councilor and former employee of Lincoln Financial — easily won election.

Fiscal matters and economic development are big issues in this race. Champlin, who is 75 and has served on the board of multiple local non-profits, says his experience qualifies him to continue leading Concord. West, who is 35 and works for a local solar company, says she’d bring a fresh perspective and more transparency to city hall.

Finally, in Keene, Mayor Jay Kahn faces a challenge from Bill Hutchinson. Kahn defeated Hutchinson two years ago, by a more than 10-to-1 vote ratio.

Social districts

Under a new state law signed in July, adults can consume alcoholic drinks from bars and restaurants while walking through designated public areas known as “social districts.”

Nine other states have enacted similar laws, which backers see as a way to enliven downtowns and boost business for restaurants and bars.

Under the law, which requires alcohol to be sold by designated providers and caps drink sizes at 16 oz., local voters must approve allowing such districts in their communities. Voters in Concord, Nashua, Laconia, Keene, and Portsmouth will get their chance to weigh in Tuesday.

A University of New Hampshire Survey Center poll taken in August found 49% of Granite Staters support the idea, while 30% opposed it.

Keno also on the ballot

Voters in some New Hampshire cities will also be asked to weigh in on Keno Tuesday.

Many cities already have, some more than once. Legal in New Hampshire since 2017, Keno had previously been a wholly opt-in affair: communities that wanted to allow Keno had to approve it. But a provision in the state budget passed this year reversed the process by authorizing KENO statewide starting in 2027. But cities that vote against it before then can still block it locally.

Right now Keno is allowed in nine New Hampshire cities and 84 towns.

