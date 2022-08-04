© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support local, independent journalism with your gift today!
NH News

N.H. News Recap for August 4, 2022: Gunstock reopens; new recommendations for those exposed to PFAS

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Laura Bratton,
Rick Ganley
Published August 4, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT
Electric utility pole, N.H. NHPR photo.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Some New Hampshire residents can expect to see a bigger electric bill soon.

Belknap County-owned Gunstock Mountain Resort reopened after weeks of controversy between the Gunstock Area Commission and the mountain's management team.

The manufacturing company Saint-Gobain shut down operations in Merrimack this week after the system it used to limit PFAS contamination failed. Meanwhile, the National Academy of Sciences has provided new recommendations for how doctors should treat patients who have been exposed to PFAS.

We cover those stories and more in this week's edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

  • Mara Hoplamazian, NHPR
  • Paula Tracy, InDepthNH

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Tags

NH News N.H. News Recap
Laura Bratton
See stories by Laura Bratton
Rick Ganley
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
See stories by Rick Ganley

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.