N.H. News Recap for August 4, 2022: Gunstock reopens; new recommendations for those exposed to PFAS
Belknap County-owned Gunstock Mountain Resort reopened after weeks of controversy between the Gunstock Area Commission and the mountain's management team.
The manufacturing company Saint-Gobain shut down operations in Merrimack this week after the system it used to limit PFAS contamination failed. Meanwhile, the National Academy of Sciences has provided new recommendations for how doctors should treat patients who have been exposed to PFAS.
We cover those stories and more in this week's edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.
Guests:
- Mara Hoplamazian, NHPR
- Paula Tracy, InDepthNH
Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:
- Belknap County Delegation holds emergency meeting; Gunstock reopens
- More extreme heat is in the forecast for New Hampshire. Here’s how to stay safe.
- Higher electricity rates are looming for many N.H. customers
- Saint-Gobain halts coating production due to a broken PFAS treatment system
- Latinos in N.H. dream of a place to reconnect with their culture and put down roots
- Inside the effort to help thousands of N.H. residents hold onto Medicaid coverage when pandemic protections end
- N.H. regulators taking public comments on new solid waste plan through August
- N.H. Brazilian Council celebrates one year, announces new plans to serve immigrant communities