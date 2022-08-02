© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support local, independent journalism with your gift today!
NH News

Gunstock Mountain Resort to reopen after commission overhaul

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 2, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT
Sun shines over the slopes at Gunstock Mountain Resort in Gilford
Josh Rogers
/
NHPR
Gunstock Mountan Resort, Gilford, New Hampshire.

Gunstock Mountain Resort — a ski area and resort in Gilford, New Hampshire — shut down its summer attractions last month when its management team abruptly resigned. It will soon reopen after an overhaul of the commission that oversees Gunstock.

The general manager of the county-owned resort and other senior staff resigned July 20 in a power struggle with the Gunstock Area Commission, a five-member body appointed by county lawmakers.

They said they would return if two commission members stepped down.

Peter Ness resigned Friday; and lawmakers accepted the resignation of David Strang during an emergency meeting Monday night.

They also appointed Denise Conroy, of Alton, to the commission.

"It feels great, feels wonderful," said Conroy, whose husband is a ski instructor at Gunstock. "After weeks of just chaos and arguing it feels great to get back to work," she told WMUR-TV.

Tags

NH News GunstockGilfordBelknap County
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.