Gunstock Mountain Resort to reopen after commission overhaul

Gunstock Mountain Resort — a ski area and resort in Gilford, New Hampshire — shut down its summer attractions last month when its management team abruptly resigned. It will soon reopen after an overhaul of the commission that oversees Gunstock.

The general manager of the county-owned resort and other senior staff resigned July 20 in a power struggle with the Gunstock Area Commission, a five-member body appointed by county lawmakers.

They said they would return if two commission members stepped down.

Peter Ness resigned Friday; and lawmakers accepted the resignation of David Strang during an emergency meeting Monday night.

They also appointed Denise Conroy, of Alton, to the commission.

"It feels great, feels wonderful," said Conroy, whose husband is a ski instructor at Gunstock. "After weeks of just chaos and arguing it feels great to get back to work," she told WMUR-TV.